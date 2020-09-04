UW students can still withdraw, receive full refund of tuition, fees

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — The course add/drop deadline for the fall semester at the University of Wyoming (UW) was September 2, but students still have the opportunity to withdraw and receive a full refund of tuition and fees.

Those wishing to do so can email the UW Dean of Students Office at [email protected] for assistance in the withdrawal process, or to defer their enrollment to the spring 2021 semester.

Before students request a withdrawal, they’re encouraged to view the resources available here. These are designed to help students throughout their UW careers but may be especially helpful now. The Dean of Students Office is prepared to assist students in locating existing opportunities for support and assistance.

The five-day pause to the fall return plan will end Wednesday, September 9, when President Ed Seidel will determine the next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

Students facing an issue with a specific course may contact their academic advisers or the Office of the Registrar for assistance with an exception for withdrawing from a course. Students granted an exception will be provided a full refund of tuition and fees through Sunday, September 13.