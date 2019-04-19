UW Students Elect President, Senators

(April 19, 2019) – University of Wyoming students has elected Jason Wilkins, a current sophomore in social studies education, from Cheyenne, as the president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW). John Houghton, also a current sophomore in political science, from Modesto, Calif., was elected vice president. Wilkins, the current ASUW vice president, is the first Asian-American elected ASUW president. Houghton is the current ASUW director of governmental and community affairs. They will be sworn into their new offices Tuesday, April 23, and will immediately begin their official ASUW duties.

Wilkins will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. He also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.

Advertisement

Senators, listed by hometown and college represented, are:

Amarillo, Texas — Mackenna Peart, Health Sciences.

Bayard, Neb. — Catherine Applegate, Business.

Bellevue, Wash. — Jake St. Marie, Engineering and Applied Science.

Buffalo — Sadie Gruntmeir, Business.

Casper — Payton Hallsted, Agriculture and Natural Resources; Bailey McCoy, Health Sciences; Kevin Milburn, Business; and Catherine O’Connor, Arts and Sciences.

Cheyenne — Derrik Conard, Arts and Sciences; Clarissa Lyle, Arts and Sciences; Jordan Pierson, Agriculture and Natural Resources; Sean Rooney, Law; and Courtney Titus, Education.

Cody — Reese Romero, Engineering and Applied Science.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Carolanne Walls, Arts and Sciences.

Etna — Adrian Vetter, Business.

Evanston — Todd Muller, Engineering and Applied Science.

Fort Washakie — Eric Bennett, Education.

Grand Junction, Colo. — Wade Woodward, Health Sciences.

Laramie — Michaiah Jones, Arts and Sciences; Joey Nunley, Education; and Paige Trent, School of Energy Resources.

Otto — Sydney Horton, Arts and Sciences.

Parker, Colo. — Kat Rubano, Arts and Sciences.

Riverton — Kyriessa Lane, Arts and Sciences.

Rock Springs — Jaynie Welsh, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Rogers, Ark. — Ryan Brooks, Arts and Sciences.

Sheridan — Tanner Greig, Engineering and Applied Science.

Ten Sleep — Matthew Hoffman, Engineering and Applied Science.

Woodstock, Ga. — Amanda Doran, Health Sciences.

Worland — Alex Mulhall, Arts and Sciences; and Anna Savage, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Advertisement