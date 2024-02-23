UW swim team members killed in vehicle accident

February 23, 2024 — Press Release

Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border Thursday afternoon. The university is not releasing their names until next of kin are notified.

Two other members of the men’s swimming and diving team were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colo., at the intersection of Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road, according to reports from the Colorado State Patrol. Initial indications are that the driver swerved, and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community, and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families, and friends,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman says. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement. “I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic deaths of three University of Wyoming student-athletes in a motor vehicle accident on US 287 in Colorado. Jennie and I join the entire university community and all of Wyoming in mourning this loss, and we ask you to keep their families, friends, and loved ones close to your hearts during this difficult time.”

The accident is still under investigation. UW has counseling resources available for its students, athletes, and staff.