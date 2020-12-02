UW swimming and diving set to begin dual action

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs will get the season underway this week. The Cowboys will take on the Air Force Falcons in a men’s only showdown on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. MT in Colorado Springs. The Cowgirls will face Air Force and the Colorado State Rams on Friday with a start time of 5 p.m. The women will wrap up the weekend against the Northern Colorado Bears. The meet is scheduled for 12 p.m. in Greeley.

The Cowgirls return 17 letterwinners to a team that went 8-2 in dual action and finished third at the Mountain West Championships. The Cowgirls had seven members named to the All-Conference Team including senior Katelyn Blattner who took home titles in the 200 and 500 free.

“Our plans to race our rival CSU changed almost weekly due to COVID and the safety of our athletes,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Air Force Academy graciously offered to host both of our programs at the same time so that we can have a tri-meet. Our women have approached this season with a lot of maturity and drive. I’m already very proud of the way they have conducted themselves this year. They deserve to start seeing the rewards of their dedication and I hope this meet is one that will help propel the team to top finishes in the conference.”

On the men’s side, the Cowboys have 13 letterwinners back to a team that went 4-1 a season ago. The squad finished fourth at the WAC Championships, while 12 individuals and five relay teams were selected All-Conference. They return juniors Ryan Netzel and Grant Sloan who rank among the Top Ten in several school records.

“Our team has been training hard since school started without any kind of definite opportunity to race. Being able to go to Colorado Springs and have our men race for the first time since the end of February is something the entire team is looking forward to. While I don’t believe we are scoring the team competition, it will give our student-athletes a chance to post sometimes so they can start seeing where they stack up in the conference.”

Air Force will be the first opponents of the season for both teams. On the men’s side, the Falcons went 9-4 overall in dual action a season ago and took home the Western Athletic Conference Championship title. The last time the two met was Oct. 18, 2019 with the Cowboys coming out on top with a score of 159-141. For the ladies, they finished 13-5 in dual meets and placed tenth at the Mountain West Championships. The Cowgirls earned a 174-126 win over the Falcons on Oct. 18, 2019.

This will be the first regular season competition for Colorado State. The Rams went 6-4 during the 2019-20 dual season. They placed fifth at the MW Championships with 830.5 points. The last time the two met was Nov. 8, 2019 with the Cowgirls coming out on top with a 202-151 victory in Laramie. UNC is 1-0 overall with a 145-117 victory over Colorado Mesa. They completed last season with a 2-5 dual mark and placed sixth at the WAC Championships. The two programs met last on Sept. 20, 2019 with UW coming out on top 176.5-123.5 in Laramie.

Following this week’s meets, both teams will be off until Friday, Jan. 15, when they will face Air Force followed up by BYU on Saturday, Jan. 16