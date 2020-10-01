UW Symphony Orchestra presents free online performance tonight

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 1, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Department of Music will be presenting a free online performance tonight at 7:30. Tonight’s performance is entitled “UW Symphony: The Orchestra Returns.”

Tonight’s performance will include music by Bach, Mozart, Chevalier de St. George, Sibelius, Ives, and Handel. UW music faculty flutist Nicole Riner will be the soloist on Bach’s Suite in B Minor, a Baroque work for flute and strings.

In light of COVID-19 safety guidelines, musicians will be masked and well distanced onstage, with special masks for wind players. In place of one large orchestra, three small orchestras will be performing.

To learn more or to view tonight’s performance, click here.