UW tennis newcomer wins her first event

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 4, 2020) — The Wyoming women’s tennis team completed play Sunday at the ITA/UTR Fall Circuit event that it hosted this weekend with another day of solid play.

Newcomer Sophie Zehender took first for the Cowgirls this weekend in her first unofficial event with Wyoming tennis. Zehender defeated fellow Cowgirl Ana Fernandez in Sunday’s championship match, winning 7-6 and 6-2 to complete her perfect 3-0 weekend.

“This is a great group of girls,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“I really like this team, they’re all a bunch of hard-workers and grinders.”

2020 All-Mountain West performer Maria Oreshkina rebounded from her loss Friday night to take the consolation bracket Sunday. Oreshkina defeated Karolina Jacobson 6-4 and 6-3 in the back draw final. For the weekend, the Cowgirls went 13-1 overall in matches in which they didn’t face another teammate.