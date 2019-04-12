UW Tennis Wins Battle With Utah State, 4-2

LOGAN, Utah (April 12, 2019) – The Wyoming tennis team opened up the weekend with a 4-2 victory over the Utah State Aggies on Friday afternoon. The victory improved the Cowgirls dual record to 12-6 on the season and 2-1 in league play.

“I thought we were up and down today, which had a lot to do with what Utah State did,” head coach Dean Clower said. “The ladies all played very hard which is why we came out on top today. We have a lot to work on in regards to managing situations on the court and the structure of how we play, but overall I love how this team fights.”

In doubles against the Aggies, the freshmen team of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause opened up the day with a 6-3 win over Lucy Octave and Annaliese County, while seniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg beat Alexandra Pisareva and Alexandra Taylor, 6-4, to clinch the point. Junior Ana Royo and freshman Maria Oreshkina were down, 6-5, against Utah State’s Sidnee Lavatai and Gabrielle Dekkers at the No 3 spot which wasn’t completed.

The Aggies’ Dekkers got Utah State on the board with a straight-set victory, 6-1, 6-1 over Royo at the No. 4 singles spot. The Cowgirls’ Oreshkina answered with a three-set win, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, against County to give UW a 2-1 advantage. USU evened things up with Pisareva earning a tough win, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, against van Der Ploeg. Wyoming responded with two straight victories. At the No. 2 spot, Koonik needed three sets in her 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Octave. It was a real battle between Krause and Taylor at the No. 6 position. Down 5-1 in the first, Krause would win six straight games to earn the first set 7-5 followed by 6-2 in the second to clinch the match for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls will return to action on Sunday against the Boise State Broncos. The match is set to begin at 11 a.m. MT at the Appleton Tennis Center.

Tennis Match Results

Wyoming Cowgirls vs Utah State

Apr 12, 2019, at Logan, Utah

(Sports Academy & Racquet Club)

Wyoming Cowgirls 4, Utah State 2

Singles competition

Alexandra Pisareva (USU) def. Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Lucy Octave (USU) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 Maria Oreshkina (WY) def. Annaliese County (USU) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) def. Ana Royo (WY) 6-1, 6-1 Sidnee Lavatai (USU) vs. Ana Fernandez (WY) 3-6, 6-4, 3-2, unfinished Ida Krause (WY) def. Alexandra Taylor (USU) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

Tessa van Der Ploeg/Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Alexandra Pisareva/Alexandra Taylor (USU) 6-4 Mihaela Kaftanova/Ida Krause (WY) def. Lucy Octave/Annaliese County (USU) 6-3 Sidnee Lavatai/Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) vs. Ana Royo/Maria Oreshkina (WY) 6-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Wyoming Cowgirls 12-6, 2-1 MW

Utah State 9-10, 0-3 MW

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,3,1,2,6)