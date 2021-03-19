UW to continue the option of “in-person experiences” after spring break

Advertisement

March 19, 2021 — From the Wyoming Daily News

A significant decline in COVID-19 cases and the increasing availability of vaccines have prompted the University of Wyoming to adjust its spring semester plan, allowing students and faculty the option of continuing in-person experiences throughout the semester.

Advertisement

Instead of asking students to leave UW’s residence halls and encouraging students to not return following UW’s abbreviated spring break March 31 – April 4, the university will maintain residential hall living as an option, as well as continuing to offer student support programs and activities. Some faculty members may continue or convert to face-to-face classes through the semester’s end. Requirements for the wearing of masks, social distancing, and COVID-19 testing will continue.

“The very positive outcome of our ongoing measures to manage the spread of the virus, combined with the faster-than-expected rollout and acceptance of vaccines, has allowed us to make this change for those who’d like to remain on campus after spring break,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “We realize that many students, based on our original plan, have already made plans to go elsewhere and complete the semester online. They definitely will be able to do so. But, conditions have improved to the point that, for those who’d like to continue with a campus experience, we’re able to welcome them to stay.”

Advertisement

This shift is another step toward UW’s plan for a more traditional fall 2021 semester with fewer COVID-19 restrictions — contingent upon vaccine availability and acceptance, along with continued downward trends in infection numbers. There currently are just nine reported cases of COVID-19 among UW students and employees, and vaccines are rolling out more quickly than had been expected when the university originally established its spring semester plan.

The final day of classes is May 6, and finals week is May 10-14. The university announced last week that spring commencement May 14-15 would take place with modified face-to-face ceremonies that are live-streamed. The in-person ceremonies will be conducted in the Arena-Auditorium, with each graduate allowed a limited number of guest tickets. Social distancing and face masks will be observed in the seating of both the graduates and their guests.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is updated as information becomes available. Those with questions about testing and other COVID-19 issues may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email [email protected].