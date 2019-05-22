UW Track And Field Athletes To Compete At NCAA West Preliminary Meet

Laramie, WY (May 22, 2019) – The first step toward competing at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships begins this weekend when the Wyoming track and field teams send 11 athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, California.

The three-day meet begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday, May 25. Athletes and relay teams that finish in the top-12 earn a spot at the NCAA National Championships held in Austin, Texas beginning June 5.

“The fun thing about this meet now, you go to the Mountain West and it’s about scoring points for your team, but this one is all about putting it all out there,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “If you’re timid or don’t go out there and compete at 100 percent, you’re definitely not going to make it through. You don’t have to look at it as scoring points, it’s just doing the best you can.”

Here is a schedule of events featuring University of Wyoming athletes:

Thursday

1 p.m. – Men’s Hammer First Round (Kirk Unland and Eric McArthur)

4:30 p.m. – Men’s Long Jump First Round (William Nolan)

5 p.m. – Women’s Hammer First Round (Emelda Malm-Annan)

7:30 p.m. – Women’s 100m First Round (Jerayah Davis)

7:45 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump First Round (Jerayah Davis and Ja’la Henderson)

10:40 p.m. – Men’s 10,000m Semifinal (Christopher Henry)

Friday

7 p.m. – Women’s 100m Quarterfinal (Jerayah Davis) (If Necessary)

9:20 p.m. – Women’s Steeplechase Semifinal (Kacey Doner)

10:00 p.m. – Men’s Steeplechase Semifinal (Harry Ewing)WyomingWyom

Saturday

4 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump (Ja’la Henderson)

7 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay (Jerayah Davis, Ja’la Henderson, Shayla Howell, Jordan Edmonds)