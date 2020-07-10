UW Track athlete earns Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri and Tobin Memorial Award

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — University of Wyoming track & field athlete Christie Wildcat was one of three winners of the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri and Tobin Memorial Award this spring, given to the University of Wyoming’s top graduate from the 2019-20 undergraduate class.

“We are very proud of Christie for winning this award,” said head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill. “As a coaching staff, we appreciate that she show’s up every day with a great attitude and gives 100 percent in everything she does.”

Wildcat graduated with a 3.3-grade point average while competing on UW’s track & field team and triple majoring in Native American and indigenous studies, anthropology, and political science.

She joins UW students Leena Hornlein and Tessa Wittman as the winners of this year’s award.

“The Office of Academic Support and the athletic department as a whole, could not be more proud of Christie’s accomplishments,” said Kyle Koehler, who works with the track & field team.

“Her body of work is very impressive and is a testament to who she is as a person.”

During her time at UW, Wildcat volunteered, worked as a lab technician, and wrote a proclamation that led the state of Wyoming to recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Day yearly on May 5.

At the Denver Indigenous Peoples March last fall, she was the keynote speaker.

The criteria for the Tobin and Spitaleri awards are academic excellence and achievement, contributions and service to the University of Wyoming, active participation and leadership in co-curricular activities, demonstrated character and citizenship, and being a graduate during the 2019-20 academic year.