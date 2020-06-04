UW Track & Field Senior Spotlight: Ashley Bock

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — Ashley Bock is a graduating track & field athlete from Fort Collins, Colo., who majored in environmental systems science.

Her outdoor 10,000m personal best time of 36:19.12 is sixth all-time in Cowgirl history. Bock ran a career-best indoor 5,000m this season in 17:34.03.

During the 2018 cross country season, she finished first among Cowgirls three times, including the NCAA Mountain Region Championships.

Below, Bock shares her experiences from her time as a Cowgirl.

1) What are you going to miss the most from your time at UW?

What I will miss most at UW is the community that surrounds the school and the ability to live in the same town with my best friends and family—that has by far been one of the best parts about living in Laramie for me.

2) What is your favorite memory as a student-athlete at UW?

My favorite memories to look back on as a student-athlete are the ones that include backyard barbeques and potlucks with my friends from the team, as well as the opportunities to babysit my coach’s kids and get to know their families as well.

3) What does it mean to you to have a degree from UW?

I was born and raised in Laramie, Wyoming except for my high school years. Thus, growing up and loving this state, I can say that I am proud to have my two undergrad degrees from UW.

4) Is there anyone you would like to thank, either here at UW or from home, as you graduate?

I would like to thank all of the athletic department staff at the University of Wyoming for all that they do and continue to do for the athletes. I would also like to personally thank Angelina Ramos, Jason Hartmann, and Amanda Clower for mentoring me all these years and helping me get my foot in the door in the cross country and track and field coaching world. Lastly, I would like to thank all of my family and friends that have traveled to my races and or supported me in other ways over the last five years. So, thank you everyone that made these last five years possible for me!

5) What are your plans for the future?

Since graduating, I have been working with the head coach and cross country athletes at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. There, I will be pursuing two masters in Sports Management and Human Resources as well as working as a Graduate Assistant Cross Country and Track and Field Coach.

6) What advice would you give to incoming student-athletes?

My advice to incoming athletes is to enjoy the processes and that the glass is always half full. Your years will go by too fast to worry about the stresses that come with athletics. So, my advice to you is to look to always see the good and push yourselves to work not only for yourself, but for your team, and for your coaches.