UW Track & Field Senior Spotlight: Damiana Murdock

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — Damiana Murdock is a graduating track & field athlete who majored in chemical engineering. Murdock is from Colorado Springs, Colo., and was a soccer player at Sand Creek High School before running track at the University of Wyoming.

She competed in the 800-meter distance this season, posting a career-best time of 2:46.04 at the season-opening Colorado School of Mines Alumni Meet.

Below, Murdock shares her experiences from her time as a Cowgirl.

1) What are you going to miss the most from your time at UW?

Union Fest! Any of the big 7220 Entertainment events, really. I’m kind of bummed we didn’t get to have one this spring. The activities, shows, and concerts were always so fun to attend (in addition to being free). It was always a nice way to wind down before finals week and end the school year.

2) What is your favorite memory as a student-athlete at UW?

The first time I was able to compete! I actually didn’t run track in high school, so I wasn’t really sure what to expect and was incredibly nervous. I was just excited to not finish last.

3) What does it mean to you to have a degree from UW?

I think Wyoming graduates are renowned for their “do what it takes to get the job done” mentality. That reputation was a big reason I was able to land a summer internship in 2019. If you can walk to class in the sub-zero winds, you can probably do anything. I know I was a good student, but coming from a reputable university makes the transition easier.

I think I also really value the sense of community Wyoming has. Wyoming people love Wyoming people, and that doesn’t go away after you graduate. The alumni I’ve met are still so proud and supportive of the university. My mom would always have people ask her if she went to school here when she wore Wyoming gear out. Wyoming graduates love to connect. It’s exciting to be a part of something that, even though I’ve left, never really goes away.

4) Is there anyone you would like to thank, either here at UW or from home, as you graduate?

My parents and other family members for always encouraging me and believing in me! College isn’t always easy, but they were always there to give me the support I needed.

5) What are your plans for the future?

I got a degree in chemical engineering, so I’d love to find a job in product manufacturing (such as making pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food products, etc.).

6) What advice would you give to incoming student-athletes?

Pick a time to relax every week and stick to it. That means no school work, no working out, nothing. School and sports can get very busy and overwhelming, but I always made sure I put in work throughout the week so that I could take a day off to recover physically and mentally. Sometimes you just need a break. Make sure you get to take it. You’ll be a better student and athlete because of it because you’ll be less likely to burn out.