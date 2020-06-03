UW Track & Field Senior Spotlight: Jace Marx

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Jace Marx is a graduating track & field athlete who majored in kinesiology and health promotion.

Marx is from Big Piney, Wyo., and has earned five academic awards from the Mountain West across his competition on the track & field teams during his career.

During his time in the Brown and Gold, Marx earned all-Mountain West honors in the indoor 4x400m relay twice and the outdoor 100m dash once.

Marx is part of the school-record holding 2017 indoor 4x400m relay team, and is also a part of the Nos. 7 and 10-ranked relay teams in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In the indoor 200m dash, Marx’s career best time of 21.71 is eighth-best in program history.

In the outdoor season, his 100m dash PR of 10.52 is tied for sixth-best in Cowboy history, while his 200m time of 21.32 is also sixth all-time at UW.

Marx is part of the third- and seventh-best 4x100m relay teams of all-time at Wyoming, and ran on the fourth-best 4x400m relay team in school history.

Below, Marx shares his experiences from his time as a Cowboy.

1) What are you going to miss the most from your time at UW?

I’m going to miss being with my team. As a D1 track athlete, I have been through practices that I don’t think I could have finished if I was alone. When I was going through the worst of practices, I always knew that I was going to war with my sprinters coming with me. I counted on them to get through it and they counted on me. We were able to lift each other up to achieve greater things than I thought possible.

2) What is your favorite memory as a student-athlete at UW?

I’ve had some incredible experiences at the Mountain West Championships and being part of a school-record relay, but my favorite memory is from one of our mid-seasons meets. In my sophomore year, we flew to Long Beach for a meet, and the men’s team had some of the craziest energy at a meet I’ve ever experienced. We started out the day just generally excited that we were going to track meet surrounded by palm trees with a giant pyramid at one end. Aside from the venue, our jumpers started out the day popping some big jumps and we all got pumped cheering for them. They created some awesome energy and it fed all of us. My sprints group and I were the first events on the track with the 4×100 relay, and we blasted through the finish line and won the event. Throughout the day, the momentum kept building and by the end of the day, the men’s team finished in first place at the meet. It felt pretty incredible to fly to such a cool meet and show out with my boys to win it all.

3) What does it mean to you to have a degree from UW?

It means everything to me. The whole reason for going to college is to earn a degree and set up the rest of my life. I feel that UW provided me with a great education, gave me tons of connections, and introduced me to life long friends.

4) Is there anyone you would like to thank, either here at UW or from home, as you graduate?

First and foremost, I’d like to thank my family. My grandparents and father traveled to attend nearly every single track meet I had, which is saying a lot. They had to have traveled thousands of miles over the years just to watch me sprint for several seconds. I don’t think I could have had a better support system than them. Although the rest of my family couldn’t be there, I always knew that they were by my side in their heart. Next, I’d like to specifically thank my big brother, Beau. He went to college, earned a Bachelor’s degree while making Dean’s list nearly every semester, and landed an incredible job. He is the definition of success and I look up to him more than anyone else. He set the bar extremely high for me, and I feel like he was a huge reason that I have achieved the successes I have today. After him, I’d like to thank the coaches I’ve had throughout the years. Through coach Shaun Meinecke, coach Bryan Berryhill, and coach Ben Santos, I learned a great variety of lessons about what it takes to succeed in my sport and how to be a leader. Whether they know it or not, they made a lot bigger of an impact on my life than just track and field.

5) What are your plans for the future?

I plan on going to school to become a Physical Therapist. I am heavily considering the military as a route for me to practice PT after school. Along with PT, I want to become a high school sprints coach.

6) What advice would you give to incoming student-athletes?

Take full advantage of what UW has to offer. I think UW goes under the radar for the quality of the facilities and resources compared to a lot of the bigger name schools. From what I’ve seen from traveling as an athlete, UW has equal if not better facilities than a lot of other schools. Also, be honored to represent the state of Wyoming as an athlete. With UW being the only University in the state, everyone loves and supports the UW athletes. I don’t think any other state has the amount of support that the residents of Wyoming offer. Enjoy your time as a student-athlete because it goes by extremely fast. Once a Cowboy Always a Cowboy!