UW trustees approve position description, timeline for presidential search

Following three public listening sessions this fall, the search committee proposed the position description that calls for the next president to possess, among other things:

A compelling vision, impeccable integrity and exemplary leadership ability to ensure that UW conveys and fulfills a commitment to its land-grant mission, and offers quality higher education instruction and research relevant to the 2lst century.

A strong commitment to educating students with diverse academic interests so that they have the abilities to succeed in life.

An ability to promote excellence in faculty and staff, insight into the mission and issues of higher education, commitment to academic freedom and an environment of tolerance and respect.

The capability to build trust and unite diverse groups ranging from students, faculty and staff to business and community leaders, community college presidents and elected officials.

Strong managerial skills, including a significant understanding of finances, budgets and accounting systems.

An appreciation of and commitment to expand UW’s participation in the state’s economic development, along with statewide outreach.

For the full position description, go to www.uwyo.edu/presidentsearch/position-description.html.

Advertising of the position opening will begin in November, and candidates will be identified through such advertising, correspondence and direct recruiting by the presidential search committee and search consultant from November to February.

The search committee is scheduled to receive regular updates during that period, starting Oct. 29 or 30 and ending Jan. 7 or 8.

During the week of Jan. 20, the search committee is scheduled to gain access to all application materials received by the search firm. The committee then is scheduled to meet Jan. 28 or 29 and may select about 10 candidates for initial videoconference interviews. Those interviews are expected to take place Feb. 4-5.

Following the interviews, the search committee plans to recommend about six candidates to the Board of Trustees.

During the week of Feb. 10, the Board of Trustees is scheduled to interview semifinalist candidates, then choose about four finalists to bring to campus for interviews.

The names of the applicants and semifinalists will be confidential. But, once the board arrives at the list of finalists, they will be publicly identified.

In addition to coming to campus for private interviews with the board, the finalists will participate in public forums. Public input will be accepted by the board following those forums.

During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.

Acting President Neil Theobald is not restricted from applying for the long-term position.

Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True emphasizes that the approved timeline, while providing “reasonable targets,” could be adjusted if the board determines that is necessary.

For more information on the presidential search, go to www.uwyo.edu/presidentsearch.