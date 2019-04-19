UW Trustees Continue Discussions Regarding Acting President Appointment

Laramie, WY (4/19/19) – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is continuing its discussions regarding the selection of an acting president to serve as the university’s leader at the conclusion of President Laurie Nichols’ contract.

The trustees met in executive session this morning (Friday) as a continuation of their efforts to meet their statutory responsibility to recruit and appoint the university’s chief executive officer.

“No decisions have been made regarding an acting president, but we are making progress in this process,” board Chairman Dave True says. “We understand the great interest of the people of Wyoming and the university’s supporters in this appointment, but we aren’t able to make any announcements at this time.”

The acting president will work with the university’s leadership team and the rest of the UW community to continue moving the institution forward while the board plans the process for and then conducts an open and transparent search for a presidential successor.

“We don’t have a precise timetable, but the board remains committed to a presidential search that involves stakeholders across UW’s constituencies, including Wyoming citizens,” True says. “In the meantime, the board is moving forward with plans to appoint an acting president to assume the leadership responsibilities of the university beginning July 1, 2019.”

“The Board of Trustees is excited for future opportunities for the University of Wyoming, the state of Wyoming and its citizens,” True says. “The board again thanks President Nichols for her service and the positive steps forward she and her administration have made over the past several years. Every trustee wishes her and her husband, Tim, well and the very best in the years to come.”