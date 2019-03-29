UW Trustees Plan Acting Appointment, Open Presidential Search Process

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will appoint an acting president to serve as the university’s leader at the conclusion of President Laurie Nichols’ contract, in accordance with university regulations.

The acting president will work with the university’s leadership team and the rest of the UW community to continue moving the institution forward while the board plans and then conducts an open and transparent search for a presidential successor, board Chairman Dave True said at the conclusion of this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“While we don’t have a precise timetable at this point, the board is committed to a presidential search that involves stakeholders across UW’s constituencies, including Wyoming citizens,” True said. “In the meantime, we intend to appoint an acting president in coming months to assume the leadership responsibilities when President Nichols’ tenure ends June 30, 2019.”

Nichols will move to a faculty position at the university at that time.

“The president, her leadership team and others have put the university on a very positive trajectory, and the board intends to do everything it can to continue the momentum that has been built during the past three years,” True said. “We appreciate President Nichols’ dedicated service, and we truly believe her hard work and that of many others has created a tremendous opportunity for her successor. The board believes strongly that UW’s best days are ahead.”