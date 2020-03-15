UW Trustees schedule special meeting Monday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Mar. 15, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 8:45 a.m. Monday, March 16, via teleconference.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the proactive actions being implemented and considered to protect university students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders. The meeting will be conducted from the Old Main board room.

Last week, the University of Wyoming announced a one week extension to their normal one week spring break which started at the end of classes on Friday. UW classes are now expected to resume on Monday, March 30.

During the extended spring break, UW will remain open, although employees with chronic health conditions or compromised immunity are allowed to consult with their supervisors to possibly work from home. UW’s residence halls remain open for students who don’t leave for spring break.