UW Trustees Select Theobald As Acting President

Laramie, WY (5/20/19) – University of Wyoming Vice President for Finance and Administration Neil Theobald has been chosen to serve as the university’s acting president.

During a special teleconference meeting this morning (Monday), the UW Board of Trustees unanimously selected Theobald from among three finalists who were interviewed in person by the full board last week.

The terms of his appointment are still being finalized, but it will be a one-year contract with an annual salary of $340,000, along with the provision of a UW vehicle for his use. He will take office July 1, following the completion of current President Laurie Nichols’ contract.

“We are confident Neil will provide strong leadership to continue moving the university forward and lay the groundwork for a long-term president,” board Chairman Dave True says. “We appreciate his willingness and that of the other candidates to take on this important responsibility.”

Theobald has served as UW’s vice president for finance and administration since July 1, 2018. Before that, he was senior adviser to the president at Indiana University, where he was a tenured professor for two decades and served in a number of administrative roles — as senior vice president and chief financial officer (2007-2012), senior vice chancellor (2002-07), and director of the Indiana Education Policy Center (1993-2002).

From 2012-16, he was the president of Temple University, during which time the university improved its U.S. News and World Report ranking 17 places; increased annual research funding by 55 percent to over $250 million per year, which led the Carnegie Foundation to upgrade Temple to its highest research activity classification (R1); and doubled annual fundraising from $39 million to $84 million.

“I first visited the University of Wyoming campus, as a graduate student, more than 30 years ago,” recalls Theobald. “My doctoral advisor, John Goodlad, sent me to Laramie to help set up the Wyoming School-University Partnership, which continues to thrive in its mission of improving teacher education and renewing schools. I came to know and love the state during numerous visits with my good friend, Dick Andrews, former UW dean of education. It will be such an honor to work in support of our outstanding faculty, staff, and trustees as they enable student success and discover innovations that spur growth and diversification in Wyoming’s economy.”

“The Board of Trustees is excited for future opportunities for the University of Wyoming, the state of Wyoming and its citizens,” True says. “Once again, the board thanks President Nichols for her service and the positive steps forward she and her administration have made over the past several years. We look forward to a successful transition to the acting president and then developing an inclusive process to select a long-term president.”