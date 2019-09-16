UW trustees take steps toward residence hall construction

Advertisement

Advertisement

UW’s draft campus master plan has identified other existing facilities where people currently in Ross, Knight and Hoyt halls could be relocated.

Additionally, recognizing that residence hall and other construction is reducing parking around campus, trustees authorized construction of a multistory parking garage on UW’s current Ivinson Avenue parking lot.

Sponsor

Finally, the board directed the administration to “proceed with urgency” to begin financing of the residence hall project — and to prepare a five-year timeline for residence hall construction.

Replacement of UW’s outdated residence halls is a top construction priority of the university.