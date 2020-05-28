UW, UConn football teams to play in 2021

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The University of Wyoming and University of Connecticut athletics departments have agreed to play a single football game in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 25, 2021. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.
The contest against the Huskies takes the place of the Cowboys scheduled contest at Clemson on Sept. 25, 2021. Clemson canceled the contract to play the Cowboys for the payment amount of one million dollars. With the cancellation of the contract, the Cowboys were released to enter a football agreement with UConn during the 2021 season.
The addition of UConn to Wyoming’s 2021 schedule completes the Pokes’ non-conference schedule for that season. The Huskies, formerly of the American Athletic Conference will be an Independent affiliate of the NCAA in football beginning this upcoming season.
The Cowboys will open the 2021 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 4 when they will host the Montana State. UW will open its non-conference road schedule at Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference home schedule against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18 before closing out the non-conference slate at UConn on Sept. 25.
Wyoming also announced the addition of Idaho to the 2024 schedule and Cal Poly to the 2025 season slate. The Cowboys will open the season at Arizona State in 2024 before hosting three-straight home games against Idaho, New Mexico State, and BYU. Wyoming will open the season in 2025 against Cal Poly in Laramie.
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming
Future Football Schedules
(As of January 2020)
2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
Sept. 18 BALL STATE
Sept. 25 at UConn
2022
Date Opponent
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 17 at Illinois
Sept. 24 at BYU
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 7 Idaho
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
Sept. 28 BYU
2025
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 Cal Poly
Sept. 6 at Utah
2026
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
Sept. 26 LOUISIANA
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 18 at North Texas
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech
All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.