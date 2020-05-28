UW, UConn football teams to play in 2021

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The University of Wyoming and University of Connecticut athletics departments have agreed to play a single football game in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 25, 2021. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The contest against the Huskies takes the place of the Cowboys scheduled contest at Clemson on Sept. 25, 2021. Clemson canceled the contract to play the Cowboys for the payment amount of one million dollars. With the cancellation of the contract, the Cowboys were released to enter a football agreement with UConn during the 2021 season.

The addition of UConn to Wyoming’s 2021 schedule completes the Pokes’ non-conference schedule for that season. The Huskies, formerly of the American Athletic Conference will be an Independent affiliate of the NCAA in football beginning this upcoming season.

The Cowboys will open the 2021 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 4 when they will host the Montana State. UW will open its non-conference road schedule at Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference home schedule against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18 before closing out the non-conference slate at UConn on Sept. 25.

Wyoming also announced the addition of Idaho to the 2024 schedule and Cal Poly to the 2025 season slate. The Cowboys will open the season at Arizona State in 2024 before hosting three-straight home games against Idaho, New Mexico State, and BYU. Wyoming will open the season in 2025 against Cal Poly in Laramie.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

University of Wyoming

Future Football Schedules

(As of January 2020)

2021

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at UConn

2022

Date Opponent

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 at Illinois

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 Idaho

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28 BYU

2025

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 Cal Poly

Sept. 6 at Utah

2026

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26 LOUISIANA

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 18 at North Texas

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.