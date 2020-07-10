UW, Utah football teams will not play in 2020

“A Letter from Mark Harlan:

As you are likely aware, the Pac-12 Conference made a decision today to adjust all 2020 fall sports schedules to a conference-only model. This was done to help safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and all those associated with athletics events, as well as to provide the greatest flexibility should there be interruptions to sports seasons due to COVID-19.

We certainly recognize the significance of this historic decision, and the impact that it has on you, as we navigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

There is still much to be determined about what the conference-only model will look like for our Football, Volleyball and Women’s Soccer programs, including when seasons will begin and how many games will be played. It is also particularly difficult to miss the rivalry matchups with BYU in these sports, and we look forward to continuing those as soon as we are able. We know you may have questions about what our home events will look like regarding fans and health and safety considerations. Please know that we are keeping these priorities front and center and will share more information when it becomes available.

You have continued to support our student-athletes and our athletics programs and we are eternally grateful.

Thank you for your patience and understanding and I wish you and your families the best of health.

Go Utes!