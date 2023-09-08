UW volleyball on record win pace but soccer drops first contest

University of Wyoming photo

September 8, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team’s win streak continues at seven in a row after yesterday’s five-set win over Portland in Portland, Oregon. Set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, and 15-11. The win ups UW’s season mark to 7-0, which ties the best season start in the program’s history.

Wyoming recorded a season-high ten service aces in the match while committing 16 errors. The Cowgirls out-blocked Portland 12-9 on the night.

Wyoming will look to make it a record eight straight season-opening wins later this afternoon when they face Eastern Washington at the Portland tournament.

Cowgirls Soccer with First Loss

The Cowgirl soccer team was shutout, 3-0, Thursday at home against Idado State. It was a contest where each team’s season won-lost mark meant nothing, as Wyoming came into the game undefeated while Idaho State was looking for their first win.

Idaho State put the Cowgirls on notice early by scoring their first goal 12 minutes into the contest. They would score their second goal before the first half ended.

Wyoming, now 3-1-2, travels to Louisville for a Sunday match before playing at North Dakota next Thursday.