UW waiting for more COVID tests moves toward resumption of return plan

From the University of Wyoming Daily News

About 2,000 saliva samples from UW employees and students — including about 400 students who moved into the residence halls over the weekend — have been submitted as part of UW’s bridge testing program through Vault Health this week. But few results have been reported back to the university at this point, due to the Labor Day holiday; they’re expected to begin arriving in the next day (Friday). Other laboratories were closed for the Monday holiday as well, although UW Student Health Service was open.

Meanwhile, Student Health Service and other local providers continue to conduct tests of students reporting symptoms of COVID-19, and of people who’ve had contact with infected individuals. The 15 rapid tests conducted by Student Health Service Wednesday all were negative for the virus; the clinic also received 29 negative test results Wednesday night from the Wyoming Department of Health.

While the results of the bridge testing through Vault Health could change the picture, UW leaders are moving toward a resumption of the university’s phased fall return plan on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

UW President Ed Seidel Wednesday extended the pause through Monday to allow time to make sure no significant new outbreaks are taking place. The pause was triggered by positive COVID-19 test results of seven students who were exhibiting symptoms of the infection Sept. 2.

As of mid-afternoon today (Thursday), some 136 people — 23 on-campus and 113 off-campus — remain in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive. The total number of COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 141.

Barring a significant increase in cases, Seidel says he intends for the university to move to Phase 2 of its fall return plan on Tuesday. That would involve a shift from online to face-to-face instruction for UW’s first-year seminars for freshmen, as well as some pharmacy courses. Students on campus would include all those from Phase 1, along with all first-year students in the residence halls; freshmen taking face-to-face first-year seminars; all law students; students in the Literacy Research Center and Clinic; and first-year pharmacy students. Random-sample testing would continue in this phase, and campus buildings would further reopen gradually.

Under the plan, Phase 3 would begin Sept. 28, with all students welcomed to campus and courses delivered with a mixture of in-person and online instruction. In-person student activities would be expanded, and many campus buildings would be open. The university is preparing to operate a surveillance testing program for that phase under which all students, faculty, and staff who come to campus would take saliva tests at least once a week.