UW webinar to discuss Biden’s moratorium on federal oil and gas leases

February 1, 2021 — What will be the impacts of President Joe Biden’s recent indefinite moratorium on federal oil and gas leases? The University of Wyoming is going to be hosting legal and economic experts in a virtual roundtable discussion tomorrow, Tuesday, to examine the impacts of that action as well as the new administration’s 60-day suspension of new energy production on federal lands.

Scheduled panelists are UW School of Energy Resources (SER) Associate Lecturer Kris Koski, UW SER and College of Business Professor Tim Considine, and Denver-based lawyer Eric Waeckerlin.

The free webinar will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.