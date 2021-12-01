UW Winter Commencement slated for Saturday, Dec. 11

December 1, 2021 — Information from the University of Wyoming Daily News
The University of Wyoming will accord degrees to about 850 students during a combined winter commencement ceremony Saturday, December 11, at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students.
This year’s commencement speakers include keynote speaker Carol Mead, a UW alumna and former Wyoming first lady who will also be receiving an honorary doctoral degree. Lucia Bennett, of Golden, Colorado, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business management, will also speak.
Masks are recommended but not required during the ceremony, which also will be live-streamed via YouTube at https://youtu.be/fqoK5J39zSM and WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/f785801de3cb4031a15b74fe21e66f0c1d.