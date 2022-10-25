UW with two “Players of the Week” award winners

October 25, 2022

University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming’s 28-14 home win over Utah State last Saturday.



Swen rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns in Wyoming’s win over the Aggies. He broke through the Utah State defense for his first touchdown in the first quarter on a 30-yard dash to the end zone. In the second quarter, Swen added a five-yard TD, and he sealed the win for the Pokes in the fourth quarter when he scored from six yards out and added a two-point conversion run to give Wyoming a two-touchdown lead with 4:11 remaining in the game.

This is Swen’s first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award.

Wyoming Cowgirl senior soccer player Jamie Tatum had a flare for the dramatic this week on the pitch. She netted two game-winning goals and, as a result, was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Tatum scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Fresno State. She duplicated that effort, finding the back of the net for the go-ahead score during the 89th minute in a 2-1 win over San Jose State on Sunday.

The goals were Tatum’s seventh and eighth of the season, tops on the team. It’s also the 20th and 21st of her career, which places her third all-time in program history.