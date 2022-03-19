UW wrestler Buchanan and diver Mirafuentes earn All-American status

Wyoming Cowboys Stephen Buchanan (in white singlet) – University of Wyoming photo

March 19, 2022 — Wyoming Cowboys 197-pound wrestler Stephen Buchanan claimed another piece of history on Friday in becoming just the fourth two-time All-American in the school’s history. Buchanan earned the honor with a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Rocky Elam of Missouri at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Michigan.

Buchanan entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in his weight class but dropped a 6-4 decision to No. 6 rated Jacob Warner of Iowa. Buchanan will wrap up his tournament this morning in the consolation bracket with a chance to wrestle back for third place.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Other Cowboys Consolation Bracket wrestling results for the NCAA Championships:

157 – Jacob Wright lost to Austin O’Connor (UNC) 4-2 (eliminated)

174 – Hayden Hasting defeated Thomas Flitz (Appalachian State) by fall, defeated Mason Kauffman (Northern Iowa) 10-0. lost to Mike Labriola (Nebraska) 5-2 (eliminated)

184 – Tate Samuelson lost to Keegan Moore (Oklahoma) 6-3 (eliminated)

“These guys all wrestled their best here at the tournament. I tell my guys, any time they go out there and leave it all on the mat, they need to hold their heads high and have nothing to be ashamed of. I am very proud of them and the way they wrestled,” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said.

UW diver Melissa Mirafuentes – University of Wyoming photo

University of Wyoming junior diver Melissa Mirafuentess opened her NCAA championships by earning honorable mention All-American recognition by way of qualifying for the consolation finals and finishing 15th in the 3-meter competition.

“She did a fantastic job,” diving head coach Ted Everett said. “We’ve been talking a lot about just doing dives, one at a time, not trying too hard and see where you end up. She did such a great job of that today. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

This marks the third consecutive year where Mirafuentes earned All-American status. She will wrap up her NCAA championships today by competing in the platform competition.