UW wrestler Buchanan and diver Mirafuentes earn All-American status

March 19, 2022 — Wyoming Cowboys 197-pound wrestler Stephen Buchanan claimed another piece of history on Friday in becoming just the fourth two-time All-American in the school’s history. Buchanan earned the honor with a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Rocky Elam of Missouri at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Michigan.
Buchanan entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in his weight class but dropped a 6-4 decision to No. 6 rated Jacob Warner of Iowa. Buchanan will wrap up his tournament this morning in the consolation bracket with a chance to wrestle back for third place.
Other Cowboys Consolation Bracket wrestling results for the NCAA Championships:
157 – Jacob Wright lost to Austin O’Connor (UNC) 4-2 (eliminated)
174 – Hayden Hasting defeated Thomas Flitz (Appalachian State) by fall, defeated Mason Kauffman (Northern Iowa) 10-0. lost to Mike Labriola (Nebraska) 5-2 (eliminated)
184 – Tate Samuelson lost to Keegan Moore (Oklahoma) 6-3 (eliminated)
“These guys all wrestled their best here at the tournament. I tell my guys, any time they go out there and leave it all on the mat, they need to hold their heads high and have nothing to be ashamed of. I am very proud of them and the way they wrestled,” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said.
University of Wyoming junior diver Melissa Mirafuentess opened her NCAA championships by earning honorable mention All-American recognition by way of qualifying for the consolation finals and finishing 15th in the 3-meter competition.
“She did a fantastic job,” diving head coach Ted Everett said. “We’ve been talking a lot about just doing dives, one at a time, not trying too hard and see where you end up. She did such a great job of that today. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
This marks the third consecutive year where Mirafuentes earned All-American status. She will wrap up her NCAA championships today by competing in the platform competition.