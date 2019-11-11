UW wrestlers see action at Northern Colorado open

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 11, 2019) – The Wyoming wrestlers picked up 11 victories Saturday at the Northern Colorado Open.

Ten of the victories came via fall, tech fall or major decision. A total of 11 student-athletes competed at the open.

Sponsor

Darrick Stacey, Chase Zollmann, Jacob Greenwood, Brock Emmerich, Casey Randles, Hayden Walker, and Terren Swartz all won by pins on the day. Other grapplers that picked up wins include Doyle Trout (decision), Cole Moody (major), Logan Jensen (tech fall) and Trevor Jeffries (major).

Stacey picked up his win in the first 49 seconds as he pinned Sierra College’s Jonathon McGuire. Stacey would go on to lose a tough, 6-5 decision in the next round to Presiliano Maez. Zollmann got into the action at 141 pounds and picked up a fall against Rush Fannon of Colby.

Advertisement

Greenwood’s fall came against Cole Waskey, who was wrestling unattached. The pin came 2:01 into the match. At 157 pounds, Emmerich defeated CSU-Pueblo’s Trevor Singleton at the 2:32 mark of their match. Casey Randles’ pin of Air Force’s Anthony Hinson came at 3:52.

Hayden Walker took just 1:32 in his bout against Colby’s Kyle Hugley to secure the fall before finally at heavyweight, Terren Swartz rounded-out the impressive Cowboy performances with a pin of Wyatt Hendrickson in the final half-minute of the first round.

Advertisement

The Pokes return to action Saturday, Nov. 16 for their first dual and Big 12 action of the season as UW travels to face Air Force in a 7 p.m. matchup at the USAFA.