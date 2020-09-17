UW’s 2020 Homecoming to have virtual components

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — The University of Wyoming’s (UW) 2020 Homecoming schedule will have virtual activities from Saturday, October 10, through Saturday, October 17.

“With the postponement of the 2020 football season and the implementation of safety protocols to protect the well-being of our students, faculty, staff and guests, UW leadership concluded that in-person alumni Homecoming traditions could not be held with the integrity, quality and safety level as past celebrations,” says Keener Fry, UW Alumni Association (UWAA) Executive Director.

Meanwhile, Homecoming activities for students will be determined individually following guidance from UW’s fall return plan. Any activities will be posted to the Homecoming website on the student activities page.

The UWAA traditionally oversees Homecoming planning and activities in conjunction with campus partners. UWAA will not hold two traditional in-person events, the Homecoming Parade and the 50th Club Reunion, which was set to celebrate the Class of 1970. All alumni from that class will be invited back to campus to celebrate in Fall 2021.

There are various activities that the Class of 1970 can participate in, such as filling out a form for the Memory Book or submitting a favorite song from the ’70s to be added to a Spotify playlist. All virtual activities for the class can be found on the Homecoming website at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming, under the 50th Club Reunion page.

“Deadlines for activities vary, so please be sure to check the website,” Fry says.

Beginning Saturday, October 10, until Saturday, October 17, all alumni can register online with the UWAA to receive a UW Store electronic discount coupon. The UW Store will give a discount of 25 percent to all alumni and a 50 percent discount to alumni from the Class of 1970.

For the 25 percent discount, alumni can register at http://uw.uwyo.edu/discount. For the 50 percent discount, for the Class of 1970, alumni can register at http://uw.uwyo.edu/discount50.

After registering, alumni will automatically receive an email with a discount code that can be redeemed online at www.uwyostore.com, or in person at the UW Store, located within the Wyoming Union. Participants spending $50 or more are eligible for free shipping. Some exceptions apply to discounts.

As a reminder, face masks are required on the UW campus, and maintaining six feet of physical distance is urged.

Alumni also can visit the registration page on the Homecoming website to sign the virtual guestbook and update their contact information. Downloadable content will be available throughout Homecoming week.

The Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service Award recognitions have been postponed until Fall 2021. The three Distinguished Alumni are David Burman, Nancy Freudenthal, and Peter Sherman. The Medallion Service Award honoree is April Brimmer Kunz.

For more information, call the UWAA at (307) 766-4166, or email [email protected].

For updates on event activities, visit the Homecoming website at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming.