UW’s Foster wins MW Player of the Week for first time

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (December 7, 2020) – University of Wyoming sophomore guard Kenny Foster was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. It is the first time in his career he has earned the honor from the Mountain West Conference. He is also the first player to be named Player of the Week for the Pokes since Justin James earned the honor on Jan. 29, 2018.

Foster, a native of Aurora, Colorado, made his season debut on Wednesday against Incarnate Word scoring a career-high 21 points helping lead the Pokes in a comeback win. He added 19 points in a comeback win for the Pokes against Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

The sophomore averaged 20 points a game for the week and went 12-of-18 from the field for 67 percent. He was impressive from behind the arc for the Pokes going 6-of-8 for 75 percent. He also added four rebounds per game for the week.

In the first two games of the season, Foster has recorded the two highest scoring totals in his career. In the final game of last season against Utah State in the MW semifinals he scored a career-high 18 points, as over his last three games of his career, Foster is averaging 19.3 points per game.

Wyoming hosts Denver on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in a contest slated for a 7 p.m. start