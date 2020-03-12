UW’s Mirafuentes clinches NCAA diving qualification at Zone Championships

FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON (March 12, 2020) – After a third place finish on the platform, Wyoming freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes garnered an NCAA Qualification on Wednesday to close out the NCAA Zone E Championships.

Mirafuentes finished third in the preliminaries with a score of 284.10 to move on to the final round of 18. In the second session, she recorded a finals score of 275.70 for a combined total score of 559.80 to remain in third. For the women, the top nine earn an NCAA championship bid.

Wyoming redshirt junior Karla Contreras missed the top 18 by 1.65 points with a final combined score of 215.20 after six dives.

Several individuals from the Cowboy and Cowgirl swimming teams will begin competition today at the CSCAA National Invitational in Cleveland, Ohio. Prelims are set to begin this morning. The 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will begin next Thursday, March 19 in Athens, Georgia.