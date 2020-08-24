UW’s online only Phase 1 Fall Return begins today

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — Today, August 24, the University of Wyoming will begin Phase One of their Revised Fall Return. According to the school’s four-phase plan, it is expected that around 1,500 students will have returned to campus for today’s first classes, which will be delivered only online.

Phase 2 of the plan is scheduled to begin the week of September 7 through September 25, when an additional 2,000 students are expected to return for a mix of online and face-to-face instruction.

Phase 3 will take place on September 28 when all students return to campus for eight weeks of face-to-face instruction. Then on November 23, Phase 4 of the plan will go into effect with all instruction going online only with all students leaving the residence halls.

Click here to view the complete 2020 Revised Fall Return Plan.