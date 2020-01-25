UW’s ‘The World Needs More Cowboys’ celebration today in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Area students and residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the University of Wyoming today as “The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration comes to Rock Springs. The free event, the fifth of 12 planned around the state, will take place at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs from 5-7 p.m.

Advertisement

The public is invited to the event which will feature UW Acting President Neil Theobald and many other UW guests. A brief program will be presented highlighting the value of higher education and the Cowboy Commitment, UW’s new merit-and need-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students in attendance.

Current UW students from Sweetwater County — Hanna Ahuja, Marianna Pizzato and Sydney Shannon, of Rock Springs, and Francheska Riley, of Green River — will discuss their experiences at the state’s university. Also on hand will be UW faculty members and admissions representatives.

Wyoming alumnus Sean Valentine, CEO of Western Wyoming Beverages in Rock Springs, will speak about how UW prepared him for his career and role in the community — and what it means to him to be a UW Cowboy. Valentine is one of 12 UW alumni featured in advertising in Wyoming newspapers and other media over the next year under the banner of “The World Needs More Cowboys — and So Does Wyoming.”

Advertisement... Story continues below

Head coach of Wyoming wrestling, Mark Branch, will also be on hand to talk about his program and UW’s intercollegiate athletics. Branch has led the Wyoming wrestling program for the past 12 season. He was named the Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2018.

His Cowboy wrestlers will take on Utah Valley University on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Green River High School as part of he schools “Outreach Program”.