UW’s Volk named Big-12 Wrestler of the Week

University of Wyoming photo

December 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Wyoming 125-pound wrestler Jore Volk knocked off the No. 1 wrestler in the country on Sunday en route to the Reno Tournament of Champions title. The University of Wyoming sophomore was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his efforts.

Volk’s journey to the championship included a couple of impressive victories. Not only did the Poke sophomore upset Richard Figueroa of Arizona State, handing him his first loss of the season, but Volk also defeated Grand View’s Aden Reeves, who’s ranked No. 2 in NAIA rankings.

Volk completed a perfect 5-0 tournament to boost his record to 10-3 on the season. That mark includes a 3-3 record against ranked grapplers.

Wyoming battles No. 9 Oklahoma State on tonight in Laramie.