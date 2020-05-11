UWyo Magazine releases ‘Guide to College’

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — More than 30 University of Wyoming students, plus alumni and faculty, share their tips for success in the spring issue of UWyo Magazine.

Created as a guide to college, the issue features advice from current students on 30 fun things to do in and around Laramie, how to decorate a dorm room or college apartment, where and how to study, how new students can get involved, paying for college, and more.

In addition, professors advise new students on succeeding in the classroom and beyond, an infographic highlights dining on campus and in town, admissions representatives answer frequently asked questions, advisers highlight how to choose a major or add a minor, alumni offer career advice, and Education Abroad staff members share the many study-abroad options at UW.

“In these unprecedented times, we wanted to give high school and transfer students the chance to get excited about their upcoming university careers, as well as give them a roadmap for success,” says Micaela Myers, magazine editor. “We spoke to UW student brand ambassadors, transfer student mentors, alumni, faculty and staff to address incoming-student questions. New students will enjoy the interactive format, complete with videos throughout.”

The spring issue of UWyo Magazine can be accessed online at www.uwyo.edu/uwyo or via a digital magazine flipbook.

UWyo Magazine, the university’s flagship publication, is published two times a year in print and digital formats, and once a year in a digital-only format.