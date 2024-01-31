VA to award $52.5 million in grants to local organizations working to prevent Veteran suicide

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 31, 2024 — The VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families — including conducting Veteran mental health screenings, providing case management and peer support services, delivering emergency clinical services, reaching out to Veterans at risk of suicide, and more.

These grants will be awarded through the VA’s Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. The Notice of Funding Opportunity provides information about the program, eligibility, and award process. Applications are due by 11:59 pm E.T., April 26, and awards will be granted to eligible entities by Sept. 30, 2024. The funds will be used by the selected organizations in fiscal year 2025.

Ending Veteran suicide is the VA’s top clinical priority and a key part of fulfilling President Biden’s Unity Agenda. Since 2021, VA has worked aggressively to expand support for Veterans in crisis, including offering no-cost health care to Veterans in suicidal crisis at VA or non-VA facilities, launching the 988 (then press 1) to help Veterans connect more quickly with caring, qualified responders through the Veterans Crisis Line; partnering with community-based suicide prevention organizations to provide Veterans with on-the-ground support; expanding firearm suicide prevention efforts; and encouraging Veterans to reach out for help through a national Veteran suicide prevention awareness campaign. Moving forward, VA and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to work urgently to end Veteran suicide through a public health approach that combines both community-based and clinically-based strategies to save lives.

“Veterans in crisis should always have access to mental health screenings, peer support, emergency services, and more,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “There are countless great organizations across America that work side-by-side with VA to do this life-saving work, and we are proud to support their efforts.”

This will be the third round of grants awarded as part of VA’s Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. In September 2023, VA awarded grants totaling $52.5 million to 80 community-based organizations in 43 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and American Samoa. The grant program is named after Parker Gordon Fox, a sniper instructor who died by suicide at the age of 25.

Grant funding will be divided into two priorities. Under Priority 1, VA will provide opportunities for funding to those entities with existing SSG Fox SPGP awards. Under Priority 2, new organizations can apply for grants worth up to $750,000. Following the selection of Priority 1 grantee applicants, any remaining funds will be awarded according to Priority 2. VA may prioritize the distribution of suicide prevention services grants under this priority to:

Rural communities Tribal lands Territories of the United States Medically underserved areas Areas with a high number or percentage of minority Veterans or women Veterans Areas with a high number or percentage of calls to the Veterans Crisis Line.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.