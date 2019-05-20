Vacant Seat Procedure Part Of County Commissioners’ Tuesday Meeting

Rock Springs, WY (5/20/19) – The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners will be meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30 in their regular meeting. It is expected that the Commissioners will address the current open Commissioner seat left vacant due to the death of Commissioner Don Van Matre on May 2, 2019.

At their last meeting on May 6, the Commissioners were informed by Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney John DeLeon about the process of filling the open position.

DeLeon told the Commissioners they would need to declare a vacancy and, since Van Matre held the seat as a Republican, to then notify the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee (SWCRCC) of that vacancy.

The SWCRCC will then have 20-days to reply back to the Commission with three names to be considered as Van Matre’s replacement. The Commission then has 20-days to select a name for those submitted.

At the May 6 meeting, the Commissioners decided to hold off declaring a vacancy until their next scheduled meeting which is tomorrow’s meeting.

Other meeting subject matters on the Board of Commissioners agenda include, approval of the Task Force Officers Performance Contract, re-approval to replace the snowcat for Search & Rescue, Approval of the Wyoming Business Council Grant Agreement for the Industrial Development Targeted Industry Plan, award of the 2019 SWCO Road Upgrades CR#47 and CR#19, and approval of Resolution to put Facilities and Custodial under the Public Works Department along with other items.