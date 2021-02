Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Thursday, Feb. 11, and Thursday, Feb. 18.

People who fall under the Phase 1A and Phase 1B, which now includes people aged 65-69 years old and people with health conditions, are eligible.

To schedule an appointment, call 307-922-5390.

Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.