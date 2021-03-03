Vaccine Phase 1c updated to include residents age 50-64

Advertisement

March 2, 2021 — Sweetwater County Board of Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations in the current Phase 1c have been updated to include healthy residents ages 50-64 years of age.

Advertisement

Others that qualify in Phase 1c include persons at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, persons with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that may put the person at greater risk of severe COVID19 disease, and essential critical infrastructure workers.

Vaccinations for those residents in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c are being scheduled for March. To schedule an appointment in Sweetwater County, please call Public Health at (307) 922-5390 or Castle Rock Medical Center (307) 872-4590.

To review 1a,1b, and 1c vaccination priorities, click here.