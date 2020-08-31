Vehicle collision takes life of Colorado man

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — On August 30, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 418 on US 287, south of Laramie, Wyoming. At 10:45 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram attempted to pass a slower-moving 2017 Dodge Ram headed southbound. The driver of the 2003 Dodge failed to complete the pass before re-entering the southbound lane, causing both vehicles to collide. The 2003 Dodge exited the roadway and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the 2003 Dodge has been identified as 25-year-old Laporte, Colorado, resident Anthony S. Maclean. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 26-year-old Laporte, Colorado, resident Alexandrea R. Maclean. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ultimately transported by helicopter to the Medical Center of the Rockies for injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge has been identified as 24-year-old Converse City, Colorado, resident Neyesa Fernandez-Barron. She was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash. The passenger has been identified as Guillermo Lovato-Barron. He was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle and not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 80th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 107 in 2019, 69 in 2018, and 102 in 2017 to date.