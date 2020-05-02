Vehicle collision takes life of Utah woman east of Wright

WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — On April 30, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 57 on Wyoming 450 east of Wright, Wyoming.

Advertisement

At 8:41 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2020 Dodge Ram was headed eastbound on Wyoming 450 around milepost 57. The driver of the Dodge had slowed in the eastbound lane of travel to turn into an adjacent drive on the right. The driver of a westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right and crossed the center line colliding head-on with the Dodge.

The driver of the Volkswagen has been identified as 39-year-old St. George, Utah, resident Kandi L. Tanner. Tanner was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The juvenile passenger in the Volkswagen was wearing a seatbelt and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 59-year-old Newcastle, Wyoming, resident Tammy Elliott. The first passenger in the Dodge has been identified as 60-year-old Newcastle, Wyoming, resident Kent Elliott. The second passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming, resident Steven Elliott. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle. All of the occupants in the Dodge were wearing a seatbelt and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Tanner is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 23rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 52 in 2019, 26 in 2018, and 33 in 2017 to date.