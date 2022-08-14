Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
