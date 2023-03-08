Vehicle fire in Green River

Photo courtesy of the Green River Fire Department

[PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 9:37 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, the Green River Fire Department, along with the Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a vehicle fire that threatened a home.

The fire crew quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to the original vehicle. The cause of the fire was determined to be from the block heater on the Chevy Duramax pickup. GRFD Lieutenant Casey Kendall, who is also an electrician, assisted with the investigation. Kendall stated that the engine block heater draws a lot of power to operate, noting that there was a break in the insulation which caused the heater to short out.

GRFD would like to remind everyone to pay attention to engine block heaters, and plumbing heat tape as these appliances can become extremely hot. Additionally, after years of use and animals chewing on the cords, it can create electrical hazards.