Vehicle registration renewal cards get an update

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Individuals who register their vehicles in Sweetwater County will see changes to the registration renewal cards they receive in the mail. Cards will now include an iOS and Android compatible QR code that will take the user directly to the renewal website when scanned by their smartphone or tablet. A person can then input the PIN included on the card directly below the QR code, fill in their payment information, and the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office will send their new registration and tabs via USPS.

According to Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto, the change is part of a broader effort to embrace and implement new technology and innovations into the work performed by the treasurer’s office.

“Our goal is to make the process more convenient for folks registering vehicles in Sweetwater County. Renewing online is simple, secure, and can be accomplished in minutes. The QR code will make it even easier, and you don’t need special software or apps, just a camera on your phone or tablet.” – Joe M Barbuto, Sweetwater County Treasurer

In addition to the online option, people can still renew their vehicle registrations via mail or by utilizing the drop box located near the west entrance of the Sweetwater County Courthouse at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, Wyoming. Renewals can also be done in-person in the County Treasurer’s Office. Individuals with questions can contact the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office by emailing [email protected] or calling (307) 872-3720.