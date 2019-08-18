Vehicle Reportedly Driven By Missing Person Located In Fremont County

From the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office
(Pinedale, Wyo –August 18th, 2019) The vehicle reported being driven by missing person, Aubree Corona, located in Fremont County.
Today, August 18th, 2019 investigators from Sublette and Fremont County have responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County. The vehicle Aubree Corona was reported to be driving when she went missing was located on a non-traveled road in that area.
At the time of this release, we have no indication of Aubree’s location. However, detectives are now actively working the scene for clues and we will release more information as it becomes available.
Miss Corona is still listed as a missing person. This new discovery is a step towards finding Aubree, however until she is found we are urging the public to come forward if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. Please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office 307-367-4378