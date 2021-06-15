Vendor booths available at Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available for the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show August 3-7. Wyoming’s Big Show was named the #1 event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine and brings in 70,000 people each year; this makes Wyoming’s Big Show the ideal place to promote your product or service. Fair is a family-friendly event and will give your brand a positive image among the community.

Our new rates are the lowest they have been for years to help our local vendors. Indoor booths are perfect for selling products and services. Need a bit bigger space? An outdoor booth in our tent-covered midway is great for larger products or if you simply have more inventory.

To apply for a booth space visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com, select the Wyoming’s Big Show tab and choose Vendor Information from the drop-down menu. There you will find applications and the Booth & Concessions Handbook.

Reserve your booth today because spots are going quick! Applications and payment due by July 1, 2021. Applications can be mailed to the Sweetwater Events Complex at 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901, faxed to 866-899-6787 or emailed to [email protected].