Verizon names Cheyenne, Casper best small cities to start a small business

(July 6, 2020) — In a report by Verizon, Cheyenne and Casper ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in “Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business in 2020”.

The data factors that were examined were higher education, commute time, number of non-farm businesses per 1,000 residents, income per capita, broadband access score, loan per business, and tax score.

According to the report, “Cheyenne serves as both Wyoming’s capital and the leading small city for small businesses. Its tax score is 55% higher than average and its commute time is 42% shorter than average, making it easy to open a business and get to your business. The city also boasts above-average internet access, which, in today’s world, will make or break a brand new business’s success. (Plus, Cheyenne is so beautiful, it’d make anyone want to set up shop there.)”

Regarding Casper, “It’s a good time to do business in Wyoming. Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana boast two cities, respectively, on the list, but Wyoming took the top two spots overall. For starters, Casper is in one of the tax-friendliest states—it’s also not too hard to get a loan there. Beyond that, its mean income is below average, which means labor costs in Casper are relatively low.”

Read the full report here.