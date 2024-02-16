Verizon Wireless Outages in the Rock Springs and Green River Area

Areas in both Rock Springs and Green River have been experiencing outages since Feb. 14.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 16, 2024 — The Rock Springs and Green River areas have been experiencing outages with Verizon Wireless phone service and Wi-Fi since February 14, 2024.

According to a Verizon Wireless Tech Support representative, the outages are caused by planned service maintenance on towers. Verizon Wireless stated that resolving these outages has been prioritized. For the Rock Springs zip code, the planned service maintenance is scheduled to be finished on Monday, February 19, and for the Green River zip code, it is unknown when the planned service maintenance will be completed.

When asked what people should do if they are having issues with their Wi-Fi or cell phone service, the Verizon Wireless Tech Support representative stated that for the Verizon Wi-Fi service, people should unplug and re-plug in their Wi-Fi boxes every hour to check to see if they have been reset. For cell phone service, they also recommended that those having issues connecting to Wi-Fi restart their phones on a regular basis to see if the problem has been resolved yet.