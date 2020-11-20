Verla Lee (Morris) Sabin (September 13, 1935 – November 19, 2020)

Verla Lee (Morris) Sabin, 85, of Rock Springs, WY passed away November 19, 2020. She was born September 13, 1935 in New Market, Iowa to parents Essie and Guy Morris.

Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a service.

Verla married James (Jim) Walter Sabin on September 13, 1952, and the couple made their home in Sinclair, WY where they lived for over 60 years. After Jim’s passing in 2014, she moved to Rock Springs, WY in 2019 to be closer to family.

She was a lifetime member of Rebekah Lodge #2, served as a Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader, P.T.A. and a member of the Sinclair Museum Board. Verla and Jim enjoyed spending as much time at their cabin as they could.

Verla was proceeded in death by her parents, siblings and the love of her life, Jim Sabin.

Survivors include her children; Nancy (Randy) Whitehead of Dalton, GA, Ken Sabin of Florida, Don (Annette) Sabin of Rock Springs, WY, and Joe (Teri) Bird of Garden City, KS. Six Grandchildren; Misty Gurnee of Cartersville, GA, Kosha (Gotz’) Bramsfeld of Toronto, Canada, Desire (Steve) McCabe of Casper, WY, Dustin (Angie) Sabin of Rock Springs, WY, Stephanie (Garth) Robison of Vernal, UT, and Teresa Randy) Littrell of Kansas. Fourteen Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.