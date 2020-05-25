Vern E. Shaw (May 22, 1949 – May 17, 2020)

Vernon E. Shaw, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Sage View Care Center. He had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Oregon.

He was born on May 22, 1949 in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of Vernon E. and Ruth Jolene Moore Shaw.

Vernon attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1967.

He married Rhonda Lucille Coen on August 26, 1969 at the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2020.

Vernon was employed as an Environmental Specialist at a nursing home. He also worked in the logging industry and at FMC as a loader operator.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He enlisted in 1967 and in 1970 was honorably discharged.

His interests included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include father Vernon Shaw and step-mother Mary of Rosiclare, Illinois; three sons Dale Shaw of Rosiclare, Illinois, Michael Brandon Shaw and Johnathan Shaw both of Portland, Oregon; five daughters Tracy Shaw of Prineville, Oregon, Vicki Shaw of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tori Tolbert of Morganfield, Kentucky, Cheryl Shaw of Harrisburg, Illinois and Samantha Pendergrass of Florence, Colorado; his brothers Michael Shaw and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Larry Shaw and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jim Shaw and wife Inez of Rosiclare, Illinois and Dennis Shaw and wife Lori of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister Debbie Gray and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; many grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth; his wife Rhonda; his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place and there will be a combined memorial service for Vern and his wife Rhonda at a date to be announced.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com